China, with 5,974 cases of a new virus, has more infections than it did with SARS, though the death toll is still lower. China had 5,327 cases of SARS in the 2002-2003 outbreak.

China reported another large jump in cases of the new virus Wednesday and a rise in the death toll to 132. That compares to 348 people killed in China during SARS.

Severe acute respiratory syndrome killed nearly 800 people worldwide during the outbreak.

Scientists say there are still many critical questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how transmissible and severe it is. More than 50 cases have been reported outside China.

RELATED: Americans evacuated from China

RELATED: U.S. seeks to send experts to China