Chandler city pools open with new safety protocols

Pools are a great way to beat the heat in the Valley of the Sun, but many have been closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Now public pools in Chandler are open. We went to the Hamilton Aquatic Center this morning and learned what’s changing.

New cleaning protocols are in place at Chandler city pools, including regularly spraying disinfectant on all deck gear, high touch points and restrooms.

Social distancing will also be enforced as the pool is limiting capacity to 25%.

Mark Foote, who oversees all city pools and met with CDC officials to develop new norms, says the pool water is also closely monitored.

“We’re increasing the frequency in which we check pool chemicals to make sure that we’re in range, and that the pool chemicals can do their job,” he said.

Foote says these chemicals; in particular, chlorine, kills coronaviruses.

“And that’s why we are sanitizing our deck equipment. That’s why we are wiping bathrooms down on a regular basis. If we can do those things, being in the pool is going to be a great, safe place to be because you are getting that disinfectant and sanitation instantly,” he said.

More general water safety reminders are also important. That’s why Chandler’s Fire Department is hosting what it calls a mini-parade at 9 a.m. on the first day of summer, June 20.

“Every fire station, at 9 a.m. they’re going to go out and hit one neighborhood,” Battalion Chief Jeff West said. “So a police car, fire truck and we're gonna have lifeguards with us. We’re gonna be using are megaphones to get the message for water safety awareness out there.”

Stay tuned for details on where your kids can catch the action.

“We’ll be getting it out via our social media and with the schools to let everyone know the location that they can congregate with social distancing in mind,” West said.

If you are planning on heading out to a Chandler pool, it would be a good idea to save your spot on the pool’s website. But walk-ins are welcome if there is room.