Chandler provides funding for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

The financial assistance for businesses is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Business owners who are interested should jump on the application opportunity.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The city of Chandler is giving out financial support for businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

The financial assistance for businesses is on a first-come, first-serve basis, so business owners who are interested should apply as soon as possible.

It's called the I Choose Chandler Business Hiring and Retention Program and business owners can start applying for the relief starting Thursday.

And business owners like Lori Williams, who’ve already benefited from the first round, say it goes a long way.

Beautifying spaces with flowers is Williams' livelihood. She's the president of Flowers by Renee in Chandler. When the pandemic hit, her blooming shop faced uncertain times.

“You don’t ever expect something like this to happen, but we do our best to trudge along and keep everything going," Williams said.

Flowers by Renee is still making bouquets. That's thanks in part to hard work, the community and assistance from the city of Chandler.

“The city of Chandler is kind enough to offer this opportunity," Williams said. "I’m proud to be a business owner in this city and they’re giving back.”

Williams and more than 540 Chandler small businesses qualified for assistance from the AZ CARES Fund last year.

And the need is still great, so the program is re-launching again. There's about $5.5 million up for grabs.

“We’re really encouraging those businesses that are affected by the opening and closing and different restrictions to get their applications to apply as soon as possible because we’re running out of funds,” Micah Miranda, economic development director for Chandler, said.

Businesses that qualify can apply to pay for things like employees and hiring, capping out at $10,000.

“It’s a simple, one-page application," Miranda said. "Fill it out online. Attach two tax forms that businesses are required to have and that’s it.”

Businesses have to meet all of the criteria to qualify. Some of those are being located in Chandler, not home-based, and have 100 or less full-time employees.

For Williams and the other small businesses she helped sign up, the assistance means peace of mind in the middle of a pandemic.

“They’re trying to help enable us as small businesses to continue to operate and keep our payroll, keep our staff, keep servicing our community," Williams said.

The funds will run out. So act fast if you’re interested.

Businesses that got funding from the program last year can submit a new application.

Chandler businesses applying based on use of independent contractors, click here to download an application.

Businesses not located in Chandler are encouraged to reach out to their local cities and communities to see if there is help.