Cases on the rise: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Valley

COVID-19 testing sites across the Valley have seen extended lines and a larger number of bookings for appointments.

PHOENIX — With the omicron variant spreading throughout the country, COVID-19 cases are at record highs in Arizona and testing for the virus is a priority for many.

On Monday, the state reported 14,192 new cases of the virus, with a large part of the cases coming from a New Year's Day backlog, ADHS said.

However, Arizona is still adding around 8,600 new cases a day, the largest case-by-day count in the past six months.

Adding to the omicron rampage, Valley health experts are preparing for an influx of testing as many return from family gatherings and travel over the holidays.

Testing sites had hour-long lines regardless of appointment times. According to Embry Health, more than 30,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted before noon on Monday.

Here's where to get tested for COVID in the Valley.

Mobile Vans

The City of Phoenix has two mobile testing vans out in the community. Residents can sign up for a test with the Vincere Cancer Center here or with Premier Lab Solutions here.

Deer Valley Unified School District

Premier Lab Solutions regularly holds COVID testing events with the Deer Valley Unified School District in Phoenix. People can make appointments but walk-ins are also accepted.

Appointments and open times can be found here.

Tolleson

Rapid and PCR testing is available at certain times at the Tolleson Veterans Park, at Union Elementary School, and at Estrella Academy in Tolleson.

Available testing times can be found here.

Laveen Education Center

Testing is also provided at Laveen Education Center with Revive Community Health in Laveen. Appointments can be made online here or by calling 602-760-7369.

Mesa on Broadway

COVID testing provided by Paradigm Laboratories is available in Mesa at 6262 East Broadway Road. Those needing a test can make an appointment here.

CPLC Community Center

The Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center in Phoenix is also hosting a testing site for COVID. Appointments can be made online.

Goodyear

Those that need a COVID test in the Goodyear area can stop by for drive-through testing just west of Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Check for available times online.

Valley Shield

Valley Shield is offering free COVID testing at five locations throughout the Valley, including Phoenix, Avondale, Scottsdale, Mesa, and Glendale.

Appointments can be made for any of the locations here.

Across the state

COVID testing sites are still available across the state. The Arizona Department of Health Services has created a map for residents to find testing areas. The map can be accessed here.

Most urgent care centers and CVS and Walgreens stores also provide COVID testing by appointment. Check your local area stores and health facilities for availability.

