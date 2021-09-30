California woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID

Primetta Giacopini's life ended the way it began — in a pandemic.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Primetta Giacopini's life began and ended with pandemics. The 105-year-old California woman was two years old when she lost her mother to the flu in Connecticut in 1918.

That flu pandemic killed about 675,000 Americans — a death toll eclipsed this month by the 2020-21 coronavirus pandemic.

A foster family took Primetta back to their ancestral home in Italy, where she survived as a seamstress until she was forced to flee in 1941 as Benito Mussolini purged the country of Americans during World War II.

She returned to Connecticut, where she worked in a factory grinding steel for the U.S. war effort. She moved to San Jose in the 1970s, where she lived until she contracted COVID-19 earlier this month.

She struggled with the disease for a week before she died Sept. 16.

Dorene Giacopini, her daughter, said Primetta was a "pushy" woman who always fought for her family.