Bullhead City Lt. dies of COVID-19 complications

Lieutenant Nick Sessions died Friday night from complications from coronavirus, as the state adds 2K+ cases of the virus for the fourth straight day.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — A Bullhead City lieutenant died Friday night of COVID-19 complications, the Bullhead City Police Department said.

Lt. Nick Sessions died after a prolonged fight against the virus, Bullhead City Police posted on Facebook.

Sessions worked in law enforcement with BCPD for more than 22 years.

"He put his all into helping others – fellow officers and community members alike – and doing it with a smile and wry humor," the Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Everywhere he worked, Lt. Sessions gained the respect and friendship of all who knew him."

According to BCPD, Sessions served in the United States Army briefly before starting his career in law enforcement with the LaVerne Police Department in California in 1993.

He started with the BCPD in 1999 and served in multiple roles during his tenure, such as narcotics, supervisor in the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, patrol commander, SWAT team leader and tactical commander, BCPD said.

He won officer of the year in 2001 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2008.

It is not clear if Sessions was vaccinated for the virus or not.

On Saturday, that state reported 2,653 additional cases and 34 deaths, the fourth straight day of 2K+ cases. The state's dashboard indicates there were 1,358 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday, up from 866 two weeks earlier on July 23.

