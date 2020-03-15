SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale is opening three of its Valley branch locations around the Scottsdale area on Monday.

The organization stated that they wanted to serve the community in light of school district closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hartley & Ruth Barker Branch in South Scottsdale, the Virginia G. Piper Branch in Scottsdale Ranch, and the Thunderbirds Branch in Grayhawk will be open to registered members from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, the organization stated.

An urgent need for a safe place for kids to go has emerged due to the ongoing virus, BGCS CEO Robyn Julien said.

We are monitoring this rapidly evolving situation and as long as we can keep our kids and staff safe, we will continue to keep our Clubs open,” said Julien.

Non-members of BGCS may register for day camps for $20 per day, while members can attend the camps at no additional charge.

BGCS warned that parents shouldn't bring children to the club if they had:

Fever in the past 48 hours

Vomiting in the past 24 hours

Diarrhea in the past 24 hours

Chills

Sore throat

Strep Throat (must have been taking an antibiotic for at least 24 hours before returning to the Club)

Bad cold, with a very runny nose or a bad cough

Registration for day camps can be found online at www.bgcs.org/clubconnect.

The organization said anyone could donate at www.bgcs.org/give.

RELATED:

LIST: Events, schools, sports canceled in Arizona for coronavirus concerns

Laveen family starts petition to close schools over the coronavirus