The Greater Phoenix Chapter of the American Red Cross has asked those who are healthy and feeling well to donate blood as supply is low because of canceled blood drives due to the coronavirus.

The American Red Cross is reporting more than 1,500 blood drives have been canceled in recent weeks due to COVID19. This has resulted in 46,000 fewer blood donations.

"Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood products supply," according to a statement from the Red Cross.

As the number of coronavirus cases increases the number of people able to give blood decreases further, according to the Red Cross.

The Greater Phoenix Chapter will have a donation drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Red Cross employees will take extra precautions during upcoming blood drives.

Wearing gloves and changing them often

Wiping down donor-touched areas after every collection

Using sterile collection sets for every donation

Preparing the arm for donation with aseptic scrub

Conducting donor mini-physicals to ensure donors are healthy and well on day of donation

For more information go to www.redcrossblood.org.

