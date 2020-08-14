'It is heartbreaking': Black, Hispanic, low-income kids more at risk of COVID, data shows

Among the 526 kids hospitalized 45% were Hispanic, 29% were Black and 14% were white, a CDC report said.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from a August 10 report on Arizona topping list of states with highest rate of kids testing positive for COVID-19.

While there is still a lot to learn about how children are affected by COVID-19, recent studies suggest Black, Hispanic and low-income children may be at higher risk to the virus.

A recent study shared by the American Academy of Pediatrics show Black, Hispanic and low-income children were more likely to contract the virus that causes COVID-19.

The study looked at test results for 1,000 children in Washington D.C. and found of those who tested positive about 46% were Hispanic, 30% were Black and 7% were white.

Researchers also found 38% of positive cases occurred in children in low-income groups compared to 9% in higher income groups.

Black and low-income children were also exposed at higher rates to others infected with the virus.

The CDC recently reported a staggering number of hospitalizations among children of color.

Data gathered from 14 different states, not including Arizona, between March 1 and July 25 say 576 children were hospitalized with COVID-19. The median age of the children admitted to the hospital for complications from the disease was 8 years old.

Among the 526 who reported their race and ethnicity, 45% were Hispanic, 29% were Black and 14% were white.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 among children is generally very low. The American Academy of Pediatrics reported between 0.3%-8.9% of hospitalizations are children.

Death is even rarer in children with the disease. Children represent 0%-0.4% of COVID deaths, according to data reported to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Children, they do get infected by COVID, but they don’t seem to get nearly as sick as adults do. We are still working to understand exactly why,” said Dr. Josh Koch, Division Chief of Pediatric Intensive Care and Cardiac Intensive Care at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

“I think it is important for parents to be aware of COVID. There is a chance that children can get COVID and be sick, it is just a very low chance.”

Despite the disease, that’s killed more 160,000 Americans, being much less prevalent in children these recent reports highlighting racial and socio-economic disparities is troubling to those working to close the gap.

“When I see those numbers it is heartbreaking, but it is the story we’ve been trying to tell for many months because of the trends that we have been seeing,” Executive Director of Black Mothers Forum Debra Colbert said.

Trends that suggest minority communities have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 due to health and economic inequities.

According to an April NBC report, minority groups tend to have higher rates of poverty and higher percentages of people without health insurance. These groups are also likely to suffer from underlying health issues, which experts say can make the virus more severe for some.

Black Mothers Forum, a multicultural community organization based in Phoenix, has been working overtime to make sure children and parents in underserved communities have access to resources and education amid the pandemic.

“We have to speak to what is really happening to our kids, the most vulnerable, the most innocent amongst us. The ones that trust the adults in the room to make the right decisions,” Colbert said.