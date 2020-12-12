Arizona health official encourages small gatherings for the holidays

There is a recent surge in COVID cases happening in the wake of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings, and some health experts fear another wave of cases.

PHOENIX — There is a recent surge in COVID-19 cases happening in the wake of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings, and some health experts fear another wave of cases following Christmas gatherings.

Based on data from the Arizona Department of Health, COVID-19 numbers in the state aren’t looking good. Much of the state is in the “red zone” or heading towards that point, indicating more than 1,000 cases in a given area.

Many experts are linking the increase to thanksgiving gatherings. Since then, hospitalizations have gone up, and more people are in the ICU.

The ICU is now at 90% filled statewide. But despite these alarming numbers, some of Arizona’s health experts still say it’s possible to gather safely for Christmas.

Pinal County’s Public Health Director Tascha Spears saying, “please do not stay isolated. We encourage you to have human contact to be with your families this particular Christmas season,” in a video posted to the county’s Youtube page.

The county has since clarified, saying they meant small gatherings with household members. Friday, the state’s top health official, Dr. Cara Christ, urged people to keep gatherings small.

“We would encourage find unique ways to make sure you’re connecting with your friends in family….If you want to get with your family absolutely do so. If they don’t live with you just make sure you’re wearing masks and staying physically distant,” said Christ.

COVID-19 News and Updates