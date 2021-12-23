At-home COVID tests becoming increasingly difficult to find as cases rise

Tests were only readily available at one of eight stores 12 News visited.

PHOENIX — At-home COVID tests are becoming harder and harder to find as delta and omicron cases continue to increase.

President Biden announced plans to make 500 million tests available to anyone who wants one for free. But in the meantime, supply in stores is dwindling.

12 News went to pharmacies and big box stores around the Valley to see if there were any in stock and how much they cost.

We found price tags starting at $16 and ending as high as $125. But in almost every case, the shelves were empty.

Of the eight stores we visited, only one of them had tests on the shelves.

COVID tests also have varying levels of accuracy. The tests we found were not the most accurate, according to the FDA, but also not the least accurate.

Something else to keep in mind is that COVID tests have an extremely short shelf life. The tests we found expire in January.

The good news is we found appointments available for drive-thru testing sites around the Valley with little or no waiting.

