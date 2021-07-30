ASU recommends mask-wearing indoors in cooperation with CDC guidelines

Effective immediately, students and staff will be asked to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, according to a statement from the school.

Arizona State University announced on Friday that it has changed its mask policy to comply with Centers for Disease Control recommendations, effective immediately.

The university will recommend mask-wearing during any indoor public setting for everyone, despite vaccination status, in high transmission areas, according to a statement.

The CDC announced its new recommendations on July 27 as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread quickly through the state.

The city of Tempe also recently changed its mask requirements for government buildings.

