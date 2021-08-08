ASU sets mask mandate for classrooms, other indoor settings

Students and teachers will need to wear masks or other face coverings in certain indoor settings.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Masks will now be required in certain indoor settings, including classrooms, at Arizona State University, the school announced Wednesday.

The masking requirement comes weeks after ASU changed its mask policy to just recommend face coverings indoors.

Masks will need to be worn in all classrooms, teaching or research labs, and any indoor area where social distancing isn't possible, including:

All ASU clinical programs and centers that serve the general public, such as the ASU health centers, child development laboratory, and counselor training center, whether on- or off-campus.

Meeting rooms, workshops, design or production studios.

Any other indoor areas that are designated by posted signage.

ASU said masks may also be required in outdoor settings that have large crowds or activities with close contact to other people.

The University of Arizona also announced on Monday the college will only require students working in labs or health care settings to wear masks.

Gov. Doug Ducey recently banned public school districts from issuing a mandate – calling it a form of “discrimination.” Ducey's order becomes effective on September 29.

