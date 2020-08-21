ASU opens its doors and prepares for inevitable COVID-19 cases

ASU officials cannot say there won't be cases on campus but they have set protocols for when they show up.

PHOENIX — The first coronavirus case in Arizona was reported in January. It was an Arizona State University community member who traveled to Wuhan China. The school sent students home a few weeks later after the virus began spreading throughout the state.

Students went back to class for the first time in months Thursday. Despite the steps to keep students and faculty on campus safe, there is no guarantee that the campus will be COVID free.

“We have had positive cases within the ASU community and continue to have positive cases within the ASU community,” said the university Vice President of Media, Katie Paquet.

University officials said that they expect to see positive cases on campus but have set up isolation dorms for students who test positive.

“Any student who goes into isolation, will have a team of individuals from the university to work with them daily to make sure they have their health care needs taken care of,” said Paquet.

Classes are now smaller and staggered for in-person instruction. All students and faculty are required to wear masks inside ASU buildings.

Students living on campus needed proof of a negative test before moving into the dorms with periodic testing to make sure no one is positive and they have started noticing the difference.

“Very different, a little weird,” said junior Caroline D’Agostino.

ASU officials said they are learning from other universities like the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame who had to shut down after the virus spread and will make changes if needed.

Students said they hope those changes won’t include closing campus.

“I just hope everything will go back to normal soon and people take this seriously,” said D'Agostino.

In a statement Paquet said:

ASU has implemented a rigorous testing protocol among students and employees. Our expectations are, and will continue to be, that testing will yield results that require members of the ASU community to self-isolate. The university has protocols in place to manage students who test positive or may have been exposed to someone who is positive. We remind all members of the ASU community to continue to adhere to public health protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing, staying home when sick, avoiding large group activities, washing hands regularly and to avoid touching your face.

Here is the list of preventative measures the university has taken:

Three modalities for classes to meet students and faculty where they are depending on location or circumstance as a result of COVID-19 — ASU immersion, ASU Sync and iCourses.