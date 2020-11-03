TEMPE, Ariz. — All in-person classes at Arizona State University are going online wherever possible starting Monday, the university announced.

The move comes after Gov. Doug Ducey declared a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona.

The classes go online March 16 and will stay online for at least two weeks, the university said. After that, school officials will assess where things stand.

Meanwhile, university housing, computer labs, food service, health clinics, counseling services, research labs and other aspects will remain open.

All public events will continue unless otherwise announced.

Students should get more detailed instructions from faculty on how to transition to online instruction. You can find updates on ASU's COVID-19 webpage.

"We are taking these steps out of an abundance of caution," ASU said in a statement Wednesday. "Public health officials have not yet made this a requirement for public institutions. Nevertheless, given all that we know and what we can anticipate based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we believe this is the most prudent course of action at the current time."

Last week, the university held 170 classes with 7,000 students using Zoom video conferencing as a test.

Several universities around the country have announced plans to suspend classes, but a spokesperson says that’s not an option for ASU.

COVID-19 is believed to spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

