ASU and state providing an alternative option for COVID-19 testing as omicron variant spreads

The ASU Biodesign Institute developed a saliva-based PCR COVID-19 test. Results are usually available 24 to 48 hours after the test.

PHOENIX — The highly contagious omicron variant is already making an impact in Arizona with more than 30,000 new cases reported less than a week into the new year.

“This virus is highly transmissible before you have symptoms," said Arizona State University Biodesign Institute Executive Director, Dr. Joshua LaBaer.

Dr. LaBaer says early data shows there is only a 25% protection rate against infection for those with the primary series of vaccinations. The booster raises the protection rate to 75% and testing will be a valuable tool in limiting the spread of the virus in the coming months.

Testing in Arizona

State health experts are preparing for a surge of testing as Arizonans return from family gatherings and travel over the holidays.

One Monday, Testing sites had hour-long lines regardless of appointment times. Embry Health, one of the state's options for testing experienced more than 30,000 COVID-19 tests conducted before noon.

And buying an at-home rapid test is a challenge.

ASU and ADHS are providing another option for tests involving the Biodesign Institute's rapid PCR saliva test.

“Our testing is done by saliva which is a very easy way to collect the sample,” said Dr. LaBaer.

The state partnered with the Biodesign Institute to provide the alternative to the PCR test involving a swab being inserted into the nose. They launched sites statewide for the free test in high-need underserved communities.

The user collects the saliva sample themselves, so it is less invasive with a quick turnaround.

Dr. LaBaer says the Biodesign Institute has performed more than one million tests throughout the pandemic and at their peak can collect 500 samples per hour.

How to sign up for the ASU test:

Visit the ASU testing portal to create an account and schedule a test. The state has a search engine for dates and times for site locations.

Valley testing sites:

Mobile Vans

The City of Phoenix has two mobile testing vans out in the community. Residents can sign up for a test with the Vincere Cancer Center here or with Premier Lab Solutions here.

Deer Valley Unified School District

Premier Lab Solutions regularly holds COVID testing events with the Deer Valley Unified School District in Phoenix. People can make appointments but walk-ins are also accepted.

Appointments and open times can be found here.

Tolleson

Rapid and PCR testing is available at certain times at the Tolleson Veterans Park, at Union Elementary School, and at Estrella Academy in Tolleson.

Available testing times can be found here.

Laveen Education Center

Testing is also provided at Laveen Education Center with Revive Community Health in Laveen. Appointments can be made online here or by calling 602-760-7369.

Mesa on Broadway

COVID testing provided by Paradigm Laboratories is available in Mesa at 6262 East Broadway Road. Those needing a test can make an appointment here.

CPLC Community Center

The Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center in Phoenix is also hosting a testing site for COVID. Appointments can be made online.

Goodyear

Those that need a COVID test in the Goodyear area can stop by for drive-through testing just west of Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Check for available times online.

Valley Shield

Valley Shield is offering free COVID testing at five locations throughout the Valley, including Phoenix, Avondale, Scottsdale, Mesa, and Glendale.

Appointments can be made for any of the locations here.

Across the state

COVID testing sites are still available across the state. The Arizona Department of Health Services has created a map for residents to find testing areas. The map can be accessed here.

Most urgent care centers and CVS and Walgreens stores also provide COVID testing by appointment. Check your local area stores and health facilities for availability.



COVID-19 News and Updates