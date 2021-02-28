Art installations at Arizona Heritage Center will commemorate COVID-19 victims, survivors

Art installations will serve as a reminder to everyone 'Marked by COVID'.

PHOENIX — The numbers are staggering. To date, more than 15,000 Arizonans have lost their lives to COVID-19.

While nothing can bring them back, public memorials enable loved ones to remember those lives lost and allow communities to grieve together.

Two groups are looking to bring people together during this tough time.

Reflecting on a father lost to COVID

“This photo is how I remember my dad... um, excuse me,” said Tara Krebbs, holding back tears.

It’s a chapter of our history that’s hard to digest and sadly, the pandemic isn’t over yet.

“Losing my father on August 7th was obviously devastating,” she said.

Krebbs’ dad Charles lost his life to COVID-19 after spending four weeks in the hospital.

“We couldn’t see him, and we couldn’t be with him,” she said. “When he passed away, it was a sorrow that I had never experienced before.”

Finding strength through connecting with others

Tara found comfort in connecting with other people in the community that have suffered that same loss.

“That is the focus of Marked by COVID,” said Krebbs. “We choose to uplift people’s stories… to bring love and light to this terrible year.”

Public art provides sense of unity and solace to victims, survivors

Marked By COVID and the Floral Heart Project are both ongoing efforts to bring healing, compassion and sympathy to those impacted by COVID-19.

New York based artist Kristina Libby got involved by placing large floral heart installations throughout New York, when people couldn’t congregate.

“Placing them publicly was her way to show people you’re seen, and you’re loved,” she said.

A memorial in Arizona for those 'Marked by COVID'

This week more than 100 floral art installations will be placed nationally, including a memorial at the Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park. It will include a 4-foot floral garland, arranged in the shape of heart. A digital projection called HeartBleed will also be displayed in the auditorium.

“Petals start to fall representing death every two seconds of each day,” she said. “At one point and time the entire screen is basically filled.”

These art installations will serve as a reminder to everyone 'Marked by COVID'.

“That there are people out there that care about you,” said Krebbs. “We are sending you love, we are sending you hope… we are going to get through this together and our community is strong.”

COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day

A special ceremony will be held at the Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park from noon to 4 p.m., on Monday, where those who have lost loves ones are invited to share stories and to encourage one another. Masks and social distancing are required.

March 1, 2021 is now deemed ‘COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day’ following resolutions issued by the City of Phoenix, the City of Tempe, the City of Fountain Hills and the City of Litchfield Park.