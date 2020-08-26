Arizona’s health department wants you to report businesses that don’t enforce safety requirements

Maricopa, Pima, Pinal counties are projected to reach the “Moderate” benchmark Thursday, meaning closed businesses will be able to open if they follow guidelines.

PHOENIX — With some of Arizona’s most populated counties expected to let businesses reopen this week, the state’s health department has created a way to report businesses that don’t comply with safety requirements during the ongoing pandemic.

Maricopa, Pima, Pinal counties are projected to reach the “Moderate” benchmark for reopening on Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

This means most businesses shut down by Gov. Doug Ducey within those counties can reopen without an application through the state. Those businesses must enforce social distancing precautions to help prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Those restrictions include limited capacity, masks, increased sanitation and more.

Arizona has reported fewer coronavirus cases and related deaths since Ducey’s order to close businesses like gyms, bars and water parks.

AZDHS officials are hoping to prevent another wave of cases during the reopening process by enforcing guidelines with the public’s help.

Starting August 27, people can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.