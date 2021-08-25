Arizona's COVID case average above 3,000 for first time since Feb., graphs show

The CDC said the highly contagious Delta variant is responsible for 83% of new cases, 99% of those are unvaccinated people.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The ADHS COVID-19 dashboard is currently down due to maintenance. This article will be updated with inpatient, ICU, and ventilator numbers when the dashboard is back up.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported 3,234 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's 7-day case average to over the 3,000 mark for the first time since Feb. 10.

The state's case average has seen a 28% increase since Aug. 9, data from ADHS shows.

Other Arizona COVID-19 numbers, including the 7-day average of COVID-19 deaths, ICU bed use, inpatient bed use, and ventilators in use, have also seen changes over the past two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the highly contagious Delta variant is responsible for 83% of new cases, 99% of those are unvaccinated people.

The trends have been visualized in the five graphs below. The data was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard. The data in the five graphs below and more COVID-19 statistics can be seen on the department's website here.

28%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 28% increase since Aug. 9. The state reported an average of 3,088.29 on Wednesday compared to the 2,408.29 average reported on Aug. 9.

The average reported on Wednesday at 3,088.29 is the highest case average the state has seen since Feb. 10. The 7-day average reported on Jan. 12 at 9,803.71 is the highest COVID-19 case average the state has ever seen.

6%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

The COVID-19 death average has seen a 6% increase since Aug. 9. The state reported an average of 20.57 on Wednesday compared to the 19.43 average reported on Aug. 9.

The average reported on Tuesday at 24.43 is the highest average the state has seen since March 30.

The 7-day average reported on Jan. 13 at 175.57 is the highest 7-day death average the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

