Arizona’s COVID-19 numbers are falling, but with the start of spring training and spring break, could we see another spike?

“The expectation of travelers is that there will be COVID protocols in place just about everywhere they go.”

PHOENIX — It’s that time of year again. Arizona will welcome hundreds of thousands of people to enjoy America's pastime and ideal weather.

“I’m telling you; you can’t really beat spring time in Arizona,” said Josh Coddington, Director of Communications for Arizona's Department of Tourism.

"Our data shows overall optimism, excitement, and travel preparedness are at their highest levels since the pandemic started.

Cases of COVID-19 have fallen since the new year, but health experts warn an influx of people from across state lines and mass gatherings could cause another spike.

“The virus doesn’t move around by itself; it requires the human host. That’s how it’s come into the U.S. and into Arizona,” said Dr. David Engelthaler.

Dr. Engelthaler is the Co-Director and Associate Professor of Pathogen Genomics Division at TGen North. He says it’s hard to say what affect the spring season will have and in no way should travelers let their guard down.

“All signs are looking good but we got to stay on top of it,” said Engelthaler.

