Arizona vaccine appointments to be opened up to all ages by start of summer, officials say

PHOENIX — Arizonans between the ages of 35 and 55 may be getting the vaccine much earlier than anticipated, according to a recent update from Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ.

Vaccines will tentatively be opened up to people over the age of 45 at the beginning of April, Dr. Christ said. That age minimum will reportedly be dropped again to those 35 and older at the end of April or beginning of May.

Dr. Christ also said Arizonans should anticipate the vaccine process to be opened up to all ages by the start of summer.

The original vaccination plan for Arizona said those over the age of 65 would be allowed to get the vaccine. Then, an announcement was made on Monday that the minimum age requirement was being dropped to 55.

ADHS expects the Chandler-Gilbert vaccine site to be a 24/7 operation with the expectation to vaccinate up to 6,000 people per day depending on doses of the vaccine.

The demand continues to outweigh the supply.