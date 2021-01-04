Arizona unmasked as new variants continue to circulate across the state

"The virus itself, every time it comes out of a new host it has a chance to pick up a new mutation... literally we have hundreds of variants that are occurring."

PHOENIX — Less than a week after Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order lifted safety mitigations and unmasked the state, new variants continue to circulate throughout Arizona.

"It's the ones that seem to replicate and be successful, are the ones most concerning," said epidemiologist Dr. David Engelhaler with T-Gen. The group is tracking the variations of genetic sequencing in COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

Researchers are tracking hundreds of variants including five variants of concern (VOC), including variants first seen in Europe, South Africa, Brazil and California, all capable of spreading quickly. The variant first discovered in the United Kingdom is an example of a fast-moving variant.

“It moves very quickly because it has the ability to replicate inside the host in vary high numbers and easier to cough out and spread, which is why we see a lot of cases from that,” said Dr. Engelhaler.

Researchers with Arizona State University's Biodesign Institute are also tracking variants and discovered a new "E484K" variant from another common variant in the United States.

The study is in its infancy, but early reporting finds vaccines could be less effective.

“The E484k mutation has been shown to reduce anti-body responses from monochloride antibodies used as therapies and also reduces the neutralizations of post-vaccination serum,” said ASU virologist Dr. Efrem Lin.

However, Dr. Lin says it is challenging to translate lab results to the real world. And until they know more about the "E484K" variant, people should continue to follow safety mitigations and masking.

On Wednesday, Ducey responded to criticism from medical experts after lifting mitigations last week through his executive order.

“I want people to continue to be responsible and use common sense just like they have this entire year,” the governor told reporters.

The problem is some bars and clubs are not following the governor's calls for "common sense" which are now legally opening up at full capacity without masking requirements.

“The way people behave, not wearing masks and going to bars and restaurants, that will lead to more transmission, so it’s not just weighed on the variations and mutations,” said Dr. Lin.

