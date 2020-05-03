PHOENIX — Arizona is expected to receive half a million dollars in federal funding to support the response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has sickened at least two people in the state so far.

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that the state will receive $500,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The funding will be used to support the response to the COVID-19 outbreak and will provide immediate access to resources for some states and jurisdictions impacted.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is evolving rapidly and this additional funding from the federal government will help public health agencies in Arizona to better respond to the outbreak,” state Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said in a statement.

“We are still in the process of evaluating the best use of this initial funding and will work with our local health partners to determine how the funds will have the most effective impact in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”

At least two people in Arizona have tested positive for COVID-19. Both cases were in Maricopa County and were travel-related.

The latest case, announced on Wednesday, was a "presumptive positive," meaning it had been confirmed by the state but not yet by the federal government.

The first person who tested positive for coronavirus in Arizona has since been released from isolation after testing negative for the illness.

Thirty-two people in Arizona have been tested for coronavirus and six results are still pending, health officials said earlier this week.

Health officials said COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms are believed to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.

Everyone is recommended to get a flu shot and follow basic infection prevention guidelines:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

