Arizona State University to hold classes, fall graduation online after Thanksgiving

Arizona State University officials announced all classes will be remote after Thanksgiving.

Arizona State University students will have a shorter fall semester than usual.

University officials, in their ongoing quest to slow the spread of COVID-19, recently announced that all classes will be remote after Thanksgiving.

Session C, as the university calls it, will end on Dec. 4. Session B will also conclude on Dec. 4, as originally scheduled.

Students were originally set to take their final exams between Dec. 7 and Dec. 12, but that will not take place either.

Final exams will instead be held on the last day of class during the week of Nov. 30.

The fall graduation ceremony will also be virtual, officials said.

"We regret that current health circumstances will not permit us to host in-person commencement ceremonies in December," the university said in a statement.

"Our fall 2020 university commencement ceremony and special-interest convocations scheduled for the week of Dec. 14 will be converted to a virtual format."

As of Sept. 16, there are 355 known students and five known faculty and staff battling COVID-19.

Since Aug. 1, there have been a total of 1,580 students and 30 faculty and staff members who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. More than 1,400 students and 148 faculty and staff are either no longer positive or have been medically cleared for release.

University officials have collected about 57,629 tests from students and employees since Aug. 1.

"The incidence of testing has increased as we launched periodic testing of a statistically significant percentage of the on-campus population," the university said on its website.

"ASU maintains a low positive incidence with students and an even lower positive incidence with faculty and staff."