The FDA authorized the expansion of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services says Arizona state run COVID-19 vaccination sites are prepared to start vaccinating children 12-15 after the FDA authorized the expansion of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

ADHS says kids 12-15 will be able to start getting vaccinated at state run sites on Thursday, May 13 at 8 a.m.

According to ADHS, Arizona has nearly 400,000 youths ages 12 to 15.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC are expected to follow suit on Wednesday with their recommendation to vaccinate those 12 and older.

The recommendation now applies only to the Pfizer vaccine, which now is available to ages 16 and older.