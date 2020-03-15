ARIZONA, USA — Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman have announced the state-wide closure of schools, according to a press release.

The closure is slated to take effect Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

“As more schools announce closures and education administrators express staff shortages within their schools, now is the time to act," Gov. Ducey said. "A statewide closure is the right thing to do."

The governor stated that the decision came in coordination with public health officials and school administrators.

"I am in close contact with school superintendents, teachers, and parents and will continue working closely in partnership with schools to ensure that our families' needs are met," Superintendent Hoffman said.

The Governor's Office and the Department of Education are working on policies and programs to minimize any impact the closures may have, including:

Administrators should implement online resources and send-home materials to continue education learning opportunities.

Administrators should develop a plan to continue breakfast and lunch services for Arizona students.

Schools should expand child care programs.

School administrators should take precautions to ensure social distancing measures, washing and sanitizing of administrators' hands, and sanitizing equipment and common surfaces once schools resume.

The State is working with USDA to allow schools to begin summer foodservice operations and provide boxed meals to students who previously received free and reduced-price meals at schools.

Educate parents on the importance of kids who are not at school to remain at home to the greatest extent possible. For families for whom that’s not an option, the State is coordinating with partners in the non-profit, faith-based and education communities to make available childcare options to families who need it.

Making sure dedicated school employees don’t see any disruption to their pay, and determining the extent of any potential makeup days.

Securing a waiver related to the statewide testing that provides flexibility for Arizona.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is relayed.

