Arizona reports over 2K additional virus cases, 22 deaths

Arizona's 2,066 cases on Saturday comes one day after the state recorded the highest, single day case increase since March.

PHOENIX — Arizona on Saturday reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 infections for the first time in nearly five months amid a continuing increase in the state’s rolling average of new cases and more virus-related hospitalizations.

The additional 2,066 cases and 22 deaths increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 927,235 cases and 18,246 deaths.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from nearly 900 to about 1,570.

The number of virus patients occupying hospital beds topped 1,000 for the third straight day, with 1,106 as of Friday. That's double the number one month earlier on June 30.

