Arizona reports another big jump of COVID cases, 125 deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona on Saturday reported the largest number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases since last January for the second day in a row along with 125 more virus deaths.

The state reported 8,220 additional cases as Arizona's pandemic totals increased to nearly 1.4 million cases and over 24,3000 deaths.

The state's coronavirus dashboard said COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped slightly for the second straight day, with nearly 2,300 virus patients occupying inpatient beds statewide Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks while the rolling average of daily deaths decreased.

With the extraordinarily contagious Omicron variant spreading, get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.

The county’s seat is located in Phoenix, which is also the state capital and the census-designated 5th most populous city in the United States.

The county was named after the Maricopa, or Piipaash, Native American Tribe.

