Arizona reports 980 new COVID-19 cases after 4 days of 1K+

PHOENIX — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 980 additional COVID-19 cases and three more coronavirus-related deaths.

It was the first time in five days that the state reported less than 1,000 new cases. The latest numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard pushed the totals to 908,248 cases since the pandemic began nearly a year ago and 18,117 known deaths.

State health officials had reported 1,945 new cases on Wednesday, 1,014 on Thursday, 1,251 on Friday and 1,152 on Saturday. They said it marked the longest stretch of quadruple-digit case reports since a five-day run March 2-7 when the vaccine supply was limited and doses were being rationed.





