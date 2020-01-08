Arizona Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva tests positive for coronavirus

Grijalva, 72, said in a statement that he has no symptoms and feels fine, but will self quarantine.

“While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously," the 72-year-old democrat said in a statement. "Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families."

On Wednesday, it was announced that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will require that masks be worn on the House floor after Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for coronavirus.

"I’m pleased that Speaker Pelosi has mandated the use of masks at the Capitol to keep members and staff safe from those looking to score quick political points," Grijalva's statement continued. "Stopping the spread of a deadly virus should not be a partisan issue. I urge all of us to recognize the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe. We can all play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our communities."