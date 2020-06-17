Arizona mayors pushing for face-covering requirement

There's a renewed push across the state that's asking people to wear a face mask in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The requests and requirements stretch from city leaders like Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego to some schools like the Kyrene School Districts.



Mayor Gallego took to twitter to explain the importance of protecting each other during the peak of the pandemic in our state.



"We are still in a public health crisis, I understand that everyone is getting mixed messages," she said.



The message Gallego is especially sending now though is #MaskUpAZ



"I would try to avoid very much any type of situation where you're up close and personal with people who are not wearing masks," she added.



The mayor agrees with public health experts, like the nearly 700 physicians who recently signed a petition that masks and face coverings keep COVID-19 from spreading.



"I wear a mask to protect you, you wear a mask to protect me," Gallego added to her post.



We reached out to Gov. Doug Ducey's office to see if they are considering allowing city mayors to make the call, we have not heard back yet.

Meanwhile, Valley school districts like Kyrene, revising their return-to-school plan to include face masks for all students and staff inside the classroom. Erin Helm, Director of Communications for the district says, safety is key in keeping students from contracting coronavirus.



"Face coverings will be required in our schools for both students and staff whenever physical distancing isn't possible. It appears that our classrooms are likely going to have more than 15 students, and 15 students are about that mark where we're not able to keep six feet of distance around individual students," she explained.