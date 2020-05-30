Judge rules against 12 News, other media over nursing home stats

The lawsuit aimed to learn the number of nursing home residents with coronavirus and resulting hospitalizations.

PHOENIX — A judge has ruled Arizona doesn’t have to publicly reveal the number of coronavirus cases and deaths among residents of nursing homes and other long-term facilities in the state, marking a loss for news organizations that had sued to get the information.

Judge Christopher A. Coury sided with the administration of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, which had argued the information is private under several state provisions.

The lawsuit was filed by 12 News, The Arizona Republic and three other TV stations who argued the information would help the public evaluate which nursing homes and long-term facilities are safe.

Judfe Coury said Wednesday he was struggling with the notion that the public shouldn’t be informed about providers that don’t meet the standard of care.

But he also expressed skepticism at the argument by news organizations that filed the lawsuit that releasing such information wouldn’t harm the competitive positions of nursing homes.

The lawsuit was filed in early May by 12 News (KPNX-TV), The Arizona Republic, CBS 5 (KPHO-TV), Azfamily.com (KTVK) and ABC15 (KNXV-TV).