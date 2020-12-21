Arizona reports more COVID-19 deaths on average than ever before

These five graphs show the increasing coronavirus cases, deaths, ICU bed usage, inpatient bed usage and ventilator usage in Arizona over the past three weeks.

ARIZONA, USA — The 7-day average of reported COVID-19 deaths in Arizona on Saturday was at 87.86, the highest reported death average the Valley has ever seen since the pandemic started, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

There has been a 251% increase in the average reported deaths in in the state in the past three weeks.

The 7-day average of coronavirus cases, ICU bed use, inpatient bed use and ventilators in use have also increased in the past three weeks, which is visualized in the five graphs below.

The data was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard. The data in the five graphs below and more COVID-19 statistics can be seen on the department's website here.

251%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

This average has seen a 251% increase since Nov. 30. The average has increased 458% since Oct. 1, when multiple COVID-19 metrics began to spike for the second time in Arizona.

The 7-day average reported Monday at 87.71 is the highest 7-day death average the state has seen since Saturday, which was the highest COVID-19 death average the state has ever seen at 87.86.

The only other time the 7-day average of COVID-19 deaths was this high was on July 26, when the average was at 87.50.

89%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 89% increase since Nov. 30. The average has increased 1,123% since Oct. 1, when multiple COVID-19 metrics began to spike for the second time in Arizona.

The 7-day average reported on Monday at 5,871 is a 24% decrease from the Dec. 14 case average reported at 7,772.14, the highest case average the state has ever seen.

51%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also been rising, with a 51% increase since Nov. 30.

That number is 623% higher than the amount of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October, around when cases began to spike again.

This number reported on Dec. 18 at 939 was the highest the state has seen since July 13, the date when the most ICU beds were in use by COVID-19 patients at 970.

ICU COVID-19 bed occupancy in the state is at 51%, while total ICU bed occupancy is at 92%.

51%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Arizona inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients have seen a 51% increase in the past three weeks.

For context, that number is 570% higher than the amount of beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October.

This number reported on Dec. 18 at 939 is the highest number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients ever seen. Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients is at 46% and total inpatient bed usage is at 92%.

27%: Increase in total ventilators in use

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona, according to the ADHS website, has seen a 27% increase since Nov. 30.

That number is 151% higher than the numbers of ventilators in use at the beginning of October.

The number is the highest amount of Arizona's ventilators in use. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is at 51%.

Hospital-specific metrics showed a 70% ventilator-use increase, from 369 reported on Nov. 30 to 628 reported on Dec. 21.