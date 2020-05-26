Arizona Irish Center ships donations to Navajo Nation, gets help from National Guard

"We were overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and generosity," said Ciara Arthur, operations director of the Arizona Irish Cultural and Learning Foundation.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Irish Center got some help from the National Guard when they began loading up and shipping out donations for the Navajo Nation on Tuesday.

The center held donation drives the last two weekends in support of gaining essential materials and supplies for members of the Navajo Nation, said Ciara Arthur, operations director of the Arizona Irish Cultural and Learning Foundation. The nation has the third-highest COVID-19 infection rate in the United States,

"We were overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and generosity from the community," Archer said.

With all the supplies they received from the Valley community, they needed a bit of help with shipping. The National Guard answered the call.

"Today, the AZ National Guard came in and gathered the donations to bring them to the Nation," Archer said.

The partnership between the Irish and American Indian tribes isn't newly formed. In fact, the friendship dates back almost 170 years, when the Choctaw Nation gave a $170 gift to the Irish during the Great Famine.

With the generosity that the Arizona Irish Center showed toward the Navajo Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, that friendship and support system seems to be alive and well.

You can find out more about the Arizona Irish Cultural Center here.