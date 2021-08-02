Arizona inpatient bed use increases 120%, other COVID numbers increase over past month

These five graphs show Arizona's changing COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and ventilator use since July 4.

ARIZONA, USA — Numerous COVID-19 metrics in Arizona have seen spikes in the month since the July 4 holiday weekend.

The number of Arizona's inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients and the 7-day average of COVID-19 cases, in particular, have seen large increases.

Arizona's COVID-19 inpatient bed use has seen a 120% increase since July 5. The amount of beds reported on Monday at 1,196 is the highest inpatient bed usage the state has seen since March 1.

The state's 7-day average of COVID-19 cases has seen a 270% increase in the past month. The average reported on Monday at 1,825.43 is the highest 7-day case average Arizona has seen since Feb. 15.

Other COVID-19 numbers, including the ICU bed use and ventilators in use, have also seen changes over the past month.

The trends have been visualized in the five graphs below. The data was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard. The data in the five graphs below and more COVID-19 statistics can be seen on the department's website here.

120%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also seen a spike, with a 120% increase in bed use since the past month.

The reported number of beds in use on Monday at 1,169 is the highest number of beds in use since March 1.

This number reported on Jan. 11 at 5,082 is the highest number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients ever seen in the state.

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients are at 14% and total inpatient bed usage is at 89%.

270%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 270% increase since July 5. The state reported an average of 1,825.43 on Monday compared to the 492.86 average reported on July 5.

The average reported on July 27 at 1,378.29 is the highest case average the state has seen since Feb. 15. The 7-day average reported on Jan. 12 at 9,803.71 is the highest COVID-19 case average the state has ever seen.

107%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have seen a 90% increase in bed use over the past month.

The reported number of beds in use on July 28 at 335 is the highest COVID-19 ICU bed usage the state has seen since March 3.

The number reported on Jan. 11 at 1,183 is the highest amount of ICU beds being used by COVID-19 patients the state has ever seen.

ICU COVID-19 bed usage in the state is at 17%, while total ICU bed usage is at 88%.

23%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

This average has risen and dropped over the past month, with a 23% increase since July 5. The state reported an average of 11.57 on Monday compared to the 9.43 average reported on July 5.

The 7-day average reported on Jan. 13 at 175.57 is the highest 7-day death average the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

11%: Increase in total ventilators in use

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona saw an 11% increase since July 5.

The reported number of ventilators in use on July 27 at 643 is the highest number seen since March 10.

This number reported on Jan. 12 at 1,374 is the highest number of ventilators in use ever seen in Arizona. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is 25%.

