Arizona inpatient bed usage for COVID-19 patients up 61%, ADHS data shows

These five graphs show the increasing coronavirus cases, deaths, ICU bed usage, inpatient bed usage, and ventilator usage since Nov. 15.

ARIZONA, USA — Hospital Inpatient and ICU bed usage numbers have been rising in Arizona since the beginning of October to the point where public health experts at the University of Arizona are projecting a hospital "catastrophe."

Inpatient bed usage for COVID-19 patients has risen 61% in the last 14 days alone, with total inpatient bed usage at 86% capacity.

The 7-day average of coronavirus cases, as well as deaths, ICU bed use, and ventilators in use, has also seen increases in the past two weeks, which is visualized in the five graphs below.

The data below was found on the Arizona Department of Health Service's (ADHS) coronavirus data dashboard.

The data in the five graphs below, and more COVID-19 statistics, can be seen on the department's website here.

61%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Arizona inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients has seen a 61% increase in the past two weeks.

For context, that number is 329% higher than the amount of beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October.

This number is now the highest it has been since July 27. Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients is at 29% and total inpatient bed usage is at 86%.

55%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also been rising, with a 55% increase since Nov. 15.

That number is 363% higher than the amount of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October.

This number is now the highest the state has seen since Aug. 5. ICU COVID-19 bed occupancy in the state is at 33%, while total ICU bed occupancy is at 89%.

33%: Increase in total ventilators in use

Hospital-specific metrics showed a 81% ventilator-use increase, from 194 reported on Nov. 15 to 352 reported on Nov. 29.

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona, according to the ADHS website, has seen a 33% increase since Nov. 15.

That number is 88% higher than the numbers of ventilators in use at the beginning of October.

The number is the highest the state has seen since Aug. 5. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is at 40%

51%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 51% increase since Nov. 15. The 7-day average reported on Nov. 25 at 3,964 is the highest 7-day case average that the state has ever seen.

53%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

This average has seen a 53% increase since Nov. 15. The 7-day average reported Monday at 25 is the highest 7-day death average that the state has seen since Nov. 26.