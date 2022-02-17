x
Arizona hospitals still crowded despite fewer COVID patients

Inpatient beds overall remain nearly full because more non-COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

PHOENIX — Arizona hospitals remain crowded even as COVID-19 patient counts are dropping statewide and while fewer additional confirmed infections and virus-related deaths are reported. 

COVID-19 patients occupied only 22% of inpatient beds as of Wednesday, down from a six-month high of 41% on Jan. 27. 

However, inpatient beds overall remain nearly full because more non-COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. That's according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. Meanwhile, COVID-19 patients still account for about 70% of emergency room usage. 

Health officials attribute continued hospital crowding to several factors besides the still large numbers of COIVID-19 patients, many of whom require extended hospital stays.

