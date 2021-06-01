Arizona hospitals overwhelmed, anticipate COVID-19 surge following holidays

“One in four Arizonans who are tested for the virus are confirmed positive for COVID-19,” said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer for Banner Health.

PHOENIX — As Arizona leads the nation in new COVID-19 infections, hospitals are overwhelmed and anticipate the surge to continue following the holidays.

Local medical professionals are preparing for the days ahead.

“One in four Arizonans who are tested for the virus are confirmed positive for COVID-19,” said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer for Banner Health.

Dr. Bessel says this week, Arizona surpassed all other states with the highest rate of COVID-19 infections.

“We are just now starting to see the effects of Christmas holiday gatherings here in our hospitals and don’t anticipate seeing the spike in cases due to the New Year’s holiday for another one to two weeks,” she said.

“I’ve never personally seen anything like this,” said Dr. Michael White, chief clinical officer for Valleywise Health, echoing the same concerns.

"The wait may be anywhere from a few hours to upwards of 24 to 48 hours in the emergency department until we’re able to move somebody from the emergency department up into a hospital bed,” White said.

Hospitals remain open to everyone who needs care, and the triage addendum of the Arizona Crisis Standards of Care Plan hasn’t been activated, but restrictions are still in place.

“Visitors are not permitted with few exceptions,” Bessel said. “Patients will experience longer wait times.”

Until the vaccine reaches more people, the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 is inevitable.

“Our predictive models indicate that it will only get worse,” she said.

Right now, they’re asking for new enforcement measures to reduce the spread.

“Like a statewide mask mandate, a curfew, stopping indoor dining, canceling large gatherings,” Bessel said. “Shrink your circle to only those you live with. Wear a mask around all others outside of your small circle.”

Looking ahead, Valleywise is hoping to onboard staff to increase ICU beds in the coming weeks. A traveling medical team allocated by the Arizona Department of Health Services and Arizona Surge Line is scheduled to arrive starting next week.