x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

COVID in Arizona: Avoid New Year's gatherings, state hospital official says

Arizona on Tuesday also reported 162 virus deaths as the state’s pandemic fatality toll passed 24,000.

PHOENIX — The chief clinical officer of Arizona's largest health care system says the pandemic continues to strain hospitals statewide so Arizonans should avoid large New Year’s gatherings even if masked and fully vaccinated. 

Dr. Marjorie Bessell acknowledged that avoiding gatherings is difficult. But he said hospitals remain crowded, with exhausted clinical workers who have skipped gatherings in order to care for patients.

The state's coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday reported 1,976 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, well under the over 7,600 reported Monday following reporting delays over the holiday weekend. 

Arizona on Tuesday also reported 162 virus deaths as the state’s pandemic fatality toll passed 24,000.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Arizona: Current case counts for the week of Dec. 27

RELATED: At-home COVID tests quick and reliable but results may not always be accurate

RELATED: Yes, vaccinated people can spread COVID-19 to others

COVID-19 News and Updates

Subscribe to the 12 News YouTube channel to receive notifications on the latest videos about the latest information on the coronavirus.

In Other News

How reliable are at-home COVID-19 tests?