Arizona sees highest single-day COVID-19 case increase since March 5

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,965 new COVID-19 cases on July 30, the highest amount reported since March 5 at 2,276.

It's been a while since we saw numbers like these. The last time the health department reported a number near this amount of cases was on March 5, when 2,276 new cases were reported.

Arizona has seen a steady rise in cases in the weeks following the July 4 holiday. For context, the number of new coronavirus cases reported on July 5 was 442.

The steady rise in cases since the holiday weekend can be seen on the graph below detailing the state's 7-day COVID-19 case average.

The data was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard. More COVID-19 statistics can be seen on the department's website here.

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 220% increase since July 5. The state reported an average of 1,576.71 on Friday compared to the 492.86 average reported on July 5.

The average reported on July 30 at 1,576.71 is the highest case average the state has seen since Feb. 17. The 7-day average reported on Jan. 12 at 9,803.71 is the highest COVID-19 case average the state has ever seen.

Despite multiple COVID-19 numbers are increasing, Arizona's Governor Doug Ducey says there will be no change in the state's health policy.

While the increasing number of cases may be daunting, health experts in the state hold that a summer spike similar to what Arizona saw in June of 2020 is "off the table."

Arizona State University's COVID-19 Modeling Group provided data in its COVID-19 Disease Outbreak Outlook in May that showed a drastic spike that the state saw last year is statistically impossible this year, even in the worst-case scenario.

Coronavirus in Arizona