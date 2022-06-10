Arizona health officials warn of COVID-19 cases in certain counties

The Arizona Department of Health Services says residents in Navajo and Apache counties should wear masks inside public places due to COVID-19 infection rates.

PHOENIX — Arizona's public health officials say residents in certain counties should be more cautious about protecting themselves from the coronavirus due to a recent rise in infections.

Maricopa County is now averaging about 1,200 cases of COVID-19 per day, placing the region at the "medium" risk level of community spread. The county's infection rate is still well below the surge experienced in early January when up to 14,000 cases were being reported each week.

But health officials say the recent uptick in numbers should prompt residents to be more cautious about avoiding the virus by considering wearing a mask in crowded, indoor spaces and regularly washing their hands.

COVID-19 cases have risen week-to-week since early April throughout Arizona. Hospitalizations for the virus remain low but have been gradually increasing.

Though the state's case numbers are nowhere near the levels seen during the winter omicron surge, health officials say certain regions of the state should still be more cautious.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said residents living in Maricopa, Pima, Coconino, Cochise, Gila, and Mohave counties should consult a medical doctor about whether they should wear a mask or take other precautions.

Residents in Navajo and Apache counties should consider wearing masks inside public places due to the rates of infection in those areas, the health agency said Friday.

Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, and Yuma counties continue to have low community spread of COVID-19, CDC data shows.

