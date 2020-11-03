PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak that has affected at least nine people so far in the state.

The declaration of emergency allows the state to request federal funds and get additional tools and guidance in addressing the issue.

Ducey also issued an executive order that:

Requires nursing homes to implement visitor policies and enhance their symptom checks

Says insurance companies must cover out-of-network providers for COVID-19 testing and cover 100% of coronavirus testing

Protects people from price gouging

The most recent cases of coronavirus were announced Wednesday. The state department of health services said three people were diagnosed.

Five of the people who tested positive for the coronavirus are in the same Pinal County household.

Two people in Pinal County tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

Those two people, who are over the age of 60, live in the same house as a woman in her 40s who tested positive for the disease on Friday.

The Pinal County Public Health Department said Wednesday that two more residents of that household have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The first person has since recovered and has been released from quarantine.

One of the cases of coronavirus in Arizona was travel-related. The other seven were person-to-person.

There have been no deaths from coronavirus so far in Arizona.

A hundred people in Arizona have been tested so far for coronavirus. Thirty-two are pending and 59 are ruled out.

COVID-19 is believed to spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

