PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is holding a press conference over the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened at least six people so far in the state.

The most recent case of coronavirus was announced Monday, when the Pima County Health Department confirmed that an individual tested positive in the county.

Another case was announced Saturday, when the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed that two more people in Pinal County tested positive.

The cases were "presumptive positive," meaning they have been confirmed by the state but has not been confirmed by the CDC yet.

The two new diagnoses come from the same home of a woman in her 40s had tested positive.

The second person in Arizona to be diagnosed with coronavirus was announced last week.

That person was in Maricopa County, just like the first case.

The first person has since recovered and has been released from quarantine.

One of the four cases of coronavirus in Arizona was travel-related. The other three were person-to-person.

There have been no deaths from coronavirus so far in Arizona.

Fifty-six people in Arizona have been tested so far for coronavirus. Seven are pending and 44 are ruled out.

COVID-19 is believed to spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.