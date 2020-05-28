Arizona Department of Health Services says FEMA models did not account for stay-at-home order being lifted

Models done by FEMA have been released, but did not adjust for when the stay at home order would be lifted in Arizona.

PHOENIX, Ariz — Models the state has been using to look at how COVID-19 could impact Arizona have now been released.

Dr. Cara Christ, head of the Arizona Department of Health Services released models that FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, worked on for Arizona.

“We’ve been watching several different models,” Christ said.

While models and real-time data have been monitored by the department, Christ has stated her preference for the FEMA models since late April, but is just now revealing what they say. She said she needed permission from the agency to release the data.

The latest model was completed by FEMA on May 7. It shows continually increasing cases and deaths through June 12.

“What that shows us is that we are still within the capacity for Arizona to be able to handle any anticipated surges that they are predicting based on their model,” Christ said.

The same model has disclaimers on the included projections reading “It does not account for potential easing of mitigative measures going forward.”

12 News asked the ADHS how reopening measures were taken into account in the modeling. They said while the stay-at-home order going into place was part of the modeling, the model did not adjust for when the stay at home order would be lifted.

Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association and former director for DHS, said the model isn’t bad, it’s just not current.