Arizona COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to rise 3 weeks after July 4 weekend

These five graphs show Arizona's changing COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and ventilator use over the past three weeks.

ARIZONA, USA — Multiple COVID-19 metrics in Arizona have seen spikes three weeks after the July 4 holiday weekend.

The 7-day average of Arizona's COVID-19 cases and the number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals, in particular, have seen large increases.

The state's 7-day average of COVID-19 cases have seen a 180% increase in the past three weeks. The average reported on Tuesday at 1,378.29 is the highest 7-day case average Arizona has seen since March 7.

The state's COVID-19 ICU bed use has seen a 90% increase since July 5. The amount of beds reported on Tuesday at 274 is the highest ICU bed usage the state has seen since March 5.

Other COVID-19 metrics, including the inpatient bed use and ventilators in use, have been steadily increasing over the past three weeks.

The trends have been visualized in the five graphs below. The data was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard. The data in the five graphs below and more COVID-19 statistics can be seen on the department's website here.

180%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 180% increase since July 5. The state reported an average of 1,378.29 on Tuesday compared to the 492.86 average reported on July 5.

The average reported on July 27 at 1,378.29 is the highest case average the state has seen since March 7. The 7-day average reported on Jan. 12 at 9,803.71 is the highest COVID-19 case average the state has ever seen.

90%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have seen a 90% increase in bed use over the past three weeks.

The reported number of beds in use on Tuesday at 274 is the highest COVID-19 ICU bed usage the state has seen since May 7.

The number reported on Jan. 11 at 1,183 is the highest amount of ICU beds being used by COVID-19 patients the state has ever seen.

ICU COVID-19 bed usage in the state is at 16%, while total ICU bed usage is at 87%.

73%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also seen a spike, with a 73% increase in bed use over the past three weeks.

The reported number of beds in use on Tuesday at 919 is the highest number of beds in use since March 7.

This number reported on Jan. 11 at 5,082 is the highest number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients ever seen in the state.

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients are at 11% and total inpatient bed usage is at 88%.

0%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

This average has risen and dropped over the past three weeks, with a 0% increase since July 5. The state reported an average of 9.43 on Tuesday compared to the 9.43 average reported on July 5.

The 7-day average reported on Jan. 13 at 175.57 is the highest 7-day death average the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

12%: Increase in total ventilators in use

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona saw a 12% increase since July 5.

The reported number of ventilators in use on July 27 at 629 is the highest number seen since March 11.

This number reported on Jan. 12 at 1,374 is the highest number of ventilators in use ever seen in Arizona. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is 26%.

COVID-19 in Arizona