Arizona COVID deaths see 152% increase over past two weeks, graphs show

The CDC said the highly contagious Delta variant is responsible for 83% of new cases, 99% of those are unvaccinated people.

Numerous COVID-19 metrics in Arizona have seen spikes in the past two weeks.

The 7-day average of Arizona COVID-19 deaths has seen a 152% increase since July 26, data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows.

Other Arizona COVID-19 numbers, including the 7-day average of COVID-19 cases, ICU bed use, inpatient bed use, and ventilators in use, have also seen increases over the past two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the highly contagious Delta variant is responsible for 83% of new cases, 99% of those are unvaccinated people.

The trends have been visualized in the five graphs below. The data was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard. The data in the five graphs below and more COVID-19 statistics can be seen on the department's website here.

152%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

The COVID-19 death average has seen a 152% increase since July 26. The state reported an average of 19.43 on Monday compared to the 7.71 average reported on July 26.

The average reported on Sunday at 19.57 is the highest average the state has seen since March 30.

The 7-day average reported on Jan. 13 at 175.57 is the highest 7-day death average the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

81%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen an 81% increase since July 26. The state reported an average of 2,408.29 on Monday compared to the 1,332.43 average reported on July 26.

The average reported on Monday at 2,408.29 is the highest case average the state has seen since Feb. 11. The 7-day average reported on Jan. 12 at 9,803.71 is the highest COVID-19 case average the state has ever seen.

65%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also seen a spike, with a 65% increase in bed use in the past two weeks.

The reported number of beds in use on Monday at 1,380 is the highest number of beds in use since Feb. 24.

This number reported on Jan. 11 at 5,082 is the highest number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients ever seen in the state.

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients are at 16% and total inpatient bed usage is at 90%.

41%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have seen a 41% increase in bed use over the past two weeks.

The reported number of beds in use on Saturday at 361 is the highest COVID-19 ICU bed usage the state has seen since Feb. 29.

The number reported on Jan. 11 at 1,183 is the highest amount of ICU beds being used by COVID-19 patients the state has ever seen.

ICU COVID-19 bed usage in the state is at 20%, while total ICU bed usage is at 89%.

7%: Increase in total ventilators in use

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona saw a 7% increase since July 26.

The reported number of ventilators in use on Aug. 7 at 663 is the highest number seen since March 10.

This number reported on Jan. 12 at 1,374 is the highest number of ventilators in use ever seen in Arizona. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is 27%.

