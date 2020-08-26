Arizona COVID-19 vaccine trials underway

The trials require a lot of time, research and money.

ARIZONA, USA — CDC predictions show more than 200,000 deaths in the U.S. by mid-September and with thousands of people in the hospital across the nation, the need for effective treatment is urgent.

But you may be wondering, why the COVID-19 drug trials are taking so long?

We turned to the experts to find out.

”There isn’t anything that really kills the virus directly,” Dr. Frank LoVecchio, Phoenix emergency physician, said.

We’re several months into the pandemic and it’s still unclear whether any treatments work.

“In a couple of my institutions, we have about four or five trials going on,” he said.

Dr. LoVecchio says trials are happening around the clock.

“We’re giving a medication to see if it works,” he said. “looking for better treatments and better cures.”

The trials require a lot of time, research, and money.

Right now, Remdesivir is one of the only FDA approved drugs, but experts are looking for more options.

“Lilly and Roche have made something that tries to attack the virus, tries to stop this cytokine storm, which you get all these inflammatory things," LoVecchio said.

But the trials needed to provide evidence a treatment works have faced delays.

“We typically need a research nurse or a research associate to enroll the patients, and when COVID-19 first hit, those people were staying home,” Dr. LoVecchio said.

And doctors have their own opinions about trials.

“The great majority that I work with embrace it enthusiastically and they want a cure,” he said.

But the big question everyone seems to be asking… what’s taking the trials so long?

“The average time to get a drug approved by the FDA is usually about 15 years and here we are, we have drugs that are getting approved only in a short bit, in months,” he said.

So. in the grand scheme of things, researchers are on the fast track for finding COVID-19 treatments.