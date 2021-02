48% decrease in Arizona COVID-19 cases, other metrics falling, graphs show

These five graphs show coronavirus cases, deaths, ICU bed usage, inpatient bed usage and ventilator usage in Arizona over the past two weeks.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's COVID-19 metrics, including cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ventilator usage, have been on the decline for the past month, according to data published by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The 7-day average of cases has been continually decreasing over the past month since it peaked on Jan. 12. The case average reported on Monday is the lowest case average the state has seen since Nov. 6.

The 7-day average of deaths, as well as ICU bed use, inpatient bed use, and ventilators also saw notable decreases in the past two weeks since Feb. 8, which is visualized in the five graphs below.

The data was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard. The data in the five graphs below and more COVID-19 statistics can be seen on the department's website here.

48%: Decrease in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 48% decrease since Feb. 8. The average has increased 223% since Oct. 1, when multiple COVID-19 metrics began to spike for the second time in Arizona.

The average reported on Monday at 1,552.29 is the lowest case average the state has seen since Nov. 6. The 7-day average reported on Jan. 12 at 9,803.71 is the highest COVID-19 case average the state has ever seen.

44%: Decrease in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

This average has seen a 44% decrease since Feb. 8. The average has increased 393% since Oct. 1, when multiple COVID-19 metrics began to spike for the second time in Arizona.

The death average reported on Monday at 74.86 is the lowest 7-day average the state has seen since Dec. 29.

The 7-day average reported on Jan. 13 at 175.57 is the highest 7-day death average the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

40%: Decrease in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have seen a 40% dip in bed use over the past two weeks.

For context, that number is still 282% higher than the amount of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October, around when cases began to spike again.

The reported number of beds in use on Monday at 478 is the lowest COVID-19 ICU bed usage the state has seen since Nov. 24.

The number reported on Jan. 11 at 1,183 is the most amount of ICU beds being used by COVID-19 patients the state has ever seen.

ICU COVID-19 bed usage in the state is at 27%, while total ICU bed usage is at 85%.

42%: Decrease in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also seen a drop, with a 42% decrease in bed use over the past two weeks.

For context, that number is 171% higher than the number of beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the beginning of October.

The reported number of beds in use on Monday at 1,590 is the lowest number of beds in use since Nov. 15.

This number reported on Jan. 11 at 5,082 is the highest number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients ever seen in the state.

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients are at 19% and total inpatient bed usage is at 87%.

28%: Decrease in total ventilators in use

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona saw a 28% decrease since Feb. 8.

That number is 80% higher than the number of ventilators in use at the beginning of October.

The reported number of ventilators in use on Monday at 753 is the lowest number seen since Nov. 25.

This number reported on Jan. 12 at 1,374 is the highest number of ventilators in use ever seen in Arizona. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is at 31%.

Hospital-specific metrics showed a 43% ventilator-use decrease, from 524 reported on Feb. 8 to 299 reported on Feb. 21.