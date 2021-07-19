Arizona COVID-19 cases, inpatient bed use metrics spike two weeks after July 4 weekend

These five graphs show Arizona's changing COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and ventilator use over the past two weeks.

ARIZONA, USA — Multiple COVID-19 metrics in Arizona have seen spikes two weeks after the July 4 holiday weekend.

The 7-day average of Arizona's COVID-19 cases and the number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals, in particular, have seen large increases.

The state's 7-day average of COVID-19 cases saw a 124% increase in the past two weeks. The average reported on Monday at 1,103 is the highest 7-day case average Arizona has seen since March 12.

The state's COVID-19 inpatient bed use has seen a 53% increase since July 5. The amount of beds reported on Monday at 814 is the highest inpatient bed usage the state has seen since March 12.

Other COVID-19 metrics, including the 7-day death average, ICU bed use, and ventilators in use, have been steadily increasing over the past two weeks.

The trends have been visualized in the five graphs below. The data was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard. The data in the five graphs below and more COVID-19 statistics can be seen on the department's website here.

124%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 124% increase since July 5. The state reported an average of 1,103 on Monday compared to the 492.86 average reported on July 5.

The average reported on July 5 at 1,103 is the highest case average the state has seen since March 12. The 7-day average reported on Jan. 12 at 9,803.71 is the highest COVID-19 case average the state has ever seen.

53%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also seen a spike, with a 53% increase in bed use over the past two weeks.

The reported number of beds in use on Monday at 814 is the highest number of beds in use since March 12.

This number reported on Jan. 11 at 5,082 is the highest number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients ever seen in the state.

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients are at 9% and total inpatient bed usage is at 89%.

24%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

This average has seen a 24% increase since July 5. The state reported an average of 11.71 on Monday compared to the 9.43 average reported on July 5.

The 7-day average reported on Jan. 13 at 175.57 is the highest 7-day death average the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

33%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have seen a 33% increase in bed use over the past two weeks.

The reported number of beds in use on Monday at 192 is the highest COVID-19 ICU bed usage the state has seen since May 16.

The number reported on Jan. 11 at 1,183 is the highest amount of ICU beds being used by COVID-19 patients the state has ever seen.

ICU COVID-19 bed usage in the state is at 11%, while total ICU bed usage is at 87%.

12%: Increase in total ventilators in use

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona saw a 12% increase since July 5.

The reported number of ventilators in use on July 18 at 611 is the highest number seen since March 14.

This number reported on Jan. 12 at 1,374 is the highest number of ventilators in use ever seen in Arizona. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is 26%.

Hospital-specific metrics showed a 40% ventilator-use decrease, from 67 reported on July 5 to 94 reported on July 18.

COVID-19 in Arizona