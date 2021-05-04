Arizona COVID-19 case average sees first upward trend after months-long decrease, other metrics continue downward trend

These five graphs show Arizona's changing COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and ventilator use over the past two weeks.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's COVID-19 case average has seen it's first upward trend after months of decreases since the state's last spike in mid-January, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The state's 7-day average of COVID-19 cases saw a 32% increase in the past two weeks. The state saw the lowest case average it had seen since Sept. 15 on March 19 when it reported a case average of 456.86.

The case average reported on Monday was 631.14.

Other COVID-19 metrics, including the 7-day death average, hospital bed use, and ventilator use, have continued their downward trends over the past few months.

The trends have been visualized in the five graphs below. The data was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard. The data in the five graphs below and more COVID-19 statistics can be seen on the department's website here.

32%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 32% increase since March 22. The state reported an average of 631.14 on Monday compared to the 479.43 average reported on March 22.

The average reported on April 2 at 653.43 is the highest case average the state has seen since March 17 at 813.29. The 7-day average reported on Jan. 12 at 9,803.71 is the highest COVID-19 case average the state has ever seen.

65%: Decrease in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

This average has seen a 65% decrease since March 22. The state reported an average of 10.29 on Monday compared to the 27.43 average reported on March 22.

The death average reported on April 5 at 10.29 is the lowest 7-day average the state has seen since Oct. 30.

The 7-day average reported on Jan. 13 at 175.57 is the highest 7-day death average the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

15%: Decrease in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

*The state did not included the ICU bed usage of COVID-19 patients on March 29. 12 News has reached out to the Arizona Department of Health to acquire those numbers. The department has not yet responded to our information request.

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have seen a 15% drop in bed use over the past two weeks.

The reported number of beds in use on Sunday at 148 is the lowest COVID-19 ICU bed usage the state has seen since Oct. 9.

The number reported on Jan. 11 at 1,183 is the most amount of ICU beds being used by COVID-19 patients the state has ever seen.

ICU COVID-19 bed usage in the state is at 9%, while total ICU bed usage is at 84%.

21%: Decrease in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

*The state did not included the inpatient bed usage of COVID-19 patients on March 29. 12 News has reached out to the Arizona Department of Health to acquire those numbers. The department has not yet responded to our information request.

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also seen a drop, with a 21% decrease in bed use over the past two weeks.

The reported number of beds in use on Sunday at 516 is the lowest number of beds in use since Sept. 27.

This number reported on Jan. 11 at 5,082 is the highest number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients ever seen in the state.

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients are at 6% and total inpatient bed usage is at 88%.

7%: Decrease in total ventilators in use

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona saw a 7% decrease since March 22.

The reported number of ventilators in use on March 28 at 534 is the lowest number seen since Nov. 3.

This number reported on Jan. 12 at 1,374 is the highest number of ventilators in use ever seen in Arizona. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is 22%.

Hospital-specific metrics showed a 35% ventilator-use decrease, from 79 reported on March 22 to 51 reported on April 5.